After the rapid rise and global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, indoor air quality is taking on a new dimension. Right now, more and more people are becoming aware of the quality of the air they breathe - at home, in the office or at school. In addition to COVID-19 preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing masks, and personal hygiene protocols, air purifiers can be an effective part of the protection plan to curb breath droplet transmission. The health company Philips offers different air purifiers, depending on the room size and requirements, that filter viruses, bacteria, allergens and house dust.