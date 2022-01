It is important to use only citric acid-based descalers that are suitable for SENSEO® coffee machines. You can buy these from our online shop . The model numbers that your should search for are CA6520 and CA6521.: Do not use white vinegar, mineral acids such as sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, sulfamic acid and acetic acid to descale your SENSEO®. These can damage your SENSEO® coffee machine.