My Philips Groomer is not charging
If your Philips Groomer, Beard Trimmer or Hair Clipper is not charging, then please follow our troubleshooting advice to solve this issue yourself.
The electric socket is not working
Check the electric socket where you have plugged in your charger to see if it is working. You can also try plugging in a different device to make sure the power outlet is working.
Using a different charger
Make sure you always use the designated charger which came with your groomer. You should also check if the shape of the charging plug allows it to fit in the device completely. Do not force it in, as that may damage the device. If you have lost your original charger you can buy a replacement from our online shop or contact us for help.
Groomer is not placed correctly in the charging stand
If you are trying to charge your Philips Groomer on a charging stand make sure you have placed it correctly on it and the stand is plugged in. You can find detailed instructions on how to do this in your user manual.
Groomer is dirty
Your groomer requires regular cleaning to function properly. Hair or debris can get stuck in the device and affect its performance.
Before cleaning your groomer determine if it is washable or is only suitable for dry cleaning.
Washable groomers
These have a tap or shower symbol printed on them. To clean these devices, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it with water.
Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective grease on the cutter and effect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer.
Non-washable groomers
These devices have a crossed-out tap symbol printed on them. These appliances cannot be washed with water. When you remove the attachments, clean the area underneath it with the small brush provided with it or use a cotton swab.
Non-washable groomers with washable attachments
Some Philips Trimmers are not washable, however, their attachments can be washed. For these devices take off the attachments to wash them off. Make sure the attachments are completely dry before putting them back on the groomer.
Watch the instructional video below to learn how to clean such devices.
For more detailed instructions of your particular model refer to the user manual.
Before cleaning your groomer determine if it is washable or is only suitable for dry cleaning.
Washable groomers
These have a tap or shower symbol printed on them. To clean these devices, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it with water.
Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective grease on the cutter and effect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer.
Non-washable groomers
These devices have a crossed-out tap symbol printed on them. These appliances cannot be washed with water. When you remove the attachments, clean the area underneath it with the small brush provided with it or use a cotton swab.
Non-washable groomers with washable attachments
Some Philips Trimmers are not washable, however, their attachments can be washed. For these devices take off the attachments to wash them off. Make sure the attachments are completely dry before putting them back on the groomer.
Watch the instructional video below to learn how to clean such devices.
For more detailed instructions of your particular model refer to the user manual.
Play Pause