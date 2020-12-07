Is your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush not turning on anymore? If there are no vibrations when pressing the power button, you might want to use these possible causes and solutions to try and solve this issue yourself.

If your toothbrush has not been used or charged for a month or more, you may not see charging indication when you first place the handle on the charger. Leave the handle in the charger and check after 24 hrs.

Toothpaste residue can build up in the small gap around the power button. This might cause the power button to get stuck and not function properly. Clean the power button and the area around it with a damp cloth to make sure it is free of debris. We recommend removing the brush head after each use and rinsing the brush head and the handle under water to remove residue.

For Smart Toothbrushes check firmware updates

If you are using a smart toothbrush, note that it gets software updates when connected to the app. This happens through firmware updates. Some of these updates improve charging capability.



Follow these steps to check if you have the latest firmware installed on your toothbrush handle:



Update (or download) the latest version of the Philips Sonicare app from the App Store or Google Play.

Open the Philips Sonicare app

Tap on the menu icon in the top left corner

Go to 'My Products'

Select your toothbrush

Select 'Handle update' to see if any updates are available

If you have updates available, please update the firmware of your handle by following the instructions from the Philips Sonicare app.



If you have tried all the troubleshooting tips above, but your toothbrush is still not turning on, then please contact us for further help.