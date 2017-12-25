Search terms

EN
ID
1

CANbus adaptor LED

CANbus adaptor LED

18952C2
  • Perfect electrical performance Perfect electrical performance Perfect electrical performance
    -{discount-value}

    CANbus adaptor LED CANbus adaptor LED

    18952C2

    Perfect electrical performance

    Philips LED-CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating possible issues with dashboard warning. See all benefits

    CANbus adaptor LED CANbus adaptor LED

    Perfect electrical performance

    Philips LED-CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating possible issues with dashboard warning. See all benefits

    Perfect electrical performance

    Philips LED-CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating possible issues with dashboard warning. See all benefits

    CANbus adaptor LED CANbus adaptor LED

    Perfect electrical performance

    Philips LED-CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating possible issues with dashboard warning. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

      Perfect electrical performance

      Smooth function

      • For LED-HL [~H7]
      • Pack of: 2
      • Advanced automotive system

      Ensure performance for LED-HL [~H7]

      Some car models have specific challenges for LED Upgrades. Unique Philips CANbus adaptors ensure smooth functioning for any electrical issues. They solve possible issues in regards to error messages on your dashboard or LED flickering.

      Easy installation

      Thanks to the advanced design, the CANbus adaptor is easily installed for good performance from day one.

      Optimal performance in all conditions

      The automotive design of the CANbus adaptor takes into consideration the demanding conditions of everyday use in the engine compartment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        H7
        Designation
        12176C2
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        LED CANbus
        Type
        [~H7]

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Perfect electrical performance

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12176C2
        Ordering code
        5064994

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018050649
        EAN3
        8719018050656
        Packaging type
        C2

      • Packed product information

        MOQ (for professionals)
        4

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips Online Shop

          Early access to exclusive offers

          Be the first to hear about new products and sales

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.