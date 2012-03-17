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  • Enjoy great pictures in vivid colors Enjoy great pictures in vivid colors Enjoy great pictures in vivid colors

    LCD monitor

    190V3AB5/00

    Enjoy great pictures in vivid colors

    Enjoy vivid LCD pictures with this attractive,glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speaker. It's a great choice!

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    LCD monitor

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    See all Home monitors

    Enjoy great pictures in vivid colors

    with stereo audio

    • V Line
    • 19" (48.3 cm)
    SmartContrast 10000000:1 for incredible rich black details

    SmartContrast 10000000:1 for incredible rich black details

    You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

    Built-in speakers for audio without desktop clutter

    A pair of stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

    Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

    SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

    Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

    Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      19 inch / 48.3 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:10
      LCD panel type
      TFT-LCD
      Backlight type
      CCFL system
      Pixel pitch
      0.2835x 0.2835 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1440 x 900 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      10,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 170º (H) / 160º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Effective viewing area
      408.24 (H) x 255.15 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      PC audio-in

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7
      Built-in Audio
      1.5Wx2
      User convenience
      • Volume/Up
      • Brightness/Back
      • Menu/OK
      • Auto/Down
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Spanish
      • Italian
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Portuguese
      • Turkish
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/+20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • Built-in
      • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
      Off mode
      0.5 W
      On mode
      18.18 W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      462 x 382 x 204  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      503 x 396 x 125  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      462 x 319 x 54  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      4.68  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      3.57  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.28  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EnergyStar 5.0
      • EPEAT Silver
      • RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • GOST
      • PSB
      • SASO
      • SEMKO
      • TUV Ergo
      • TUV/GS
      • UL/cUL
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Glossy (front bezel) /Texture (rear cover)

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