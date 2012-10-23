2 year warranty
Discontinued
196V3LAB5/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast ensure rich bright images, and stereo speakers enhance your multimedia experience, making it a great choice!
V Line
18.5" / 47 cm
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
cliffy
23/10/2012
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
philips monitor
this is a nice piece of kit. good colours, good to look at when it is not being used. the only down I can put on it is that volume is not very high--but this is a PERSONAL thing which I have cured by fitting add on speakers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB5 LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB5 LCD monitor with LED backlight
cliffy
23/10/2012
United Kingdom
philips monitor
this is a nice piece of kit. good colours, good to look at when it is not being used. the only down I can put on it is that volume is not very high--but this is a PERSONAL thing which I have cured by fitting add on speakers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB5 LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB5 LCD monitor with LED backlight