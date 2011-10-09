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Discontinued

BrillianceLED Monitor

229CL2SB/00

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Ultra slim LED display. Simply stunning.

With an ultra slim design and technologies that delivery sharp vivid colors, the Philips Blade LED display is a new level cool sophistication

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Ultra slim LED display. Simply stunning.

  • Blade

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

  • C-line

Ultra Slim, sleek and modern

New range of Philips monitors use the latest new generation Slim CCFL or LED, thereby allowing designs to be much more slimmer than previous generation. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look asthetically pleasing, but also saves space on the desk!!

LED technology for natural vivid colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

SmartResponse 2ms refresh for fast gaming

SmartResponse 2ms refresh for fast gaming

Turbo modes turns on over drive circuit for best response time, reduce jaggy edges for fast moving objects on screen, enhance contrast ratio for bright and dark scheme, this profile delivers the best gaming and movie experience.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Slimline LED Monitor

Very pleased with my purchase,I am amazed how slim the monitor is. Full HD screen Brilliant colours ,easy to set up. I use it with my laptop

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Slimline LED Monitor

Very pleased with my purchase,I am amazed how slim the monitor is. Full HD screen Brilliant colours ,easy to set up. I use it with my laptop

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor

18/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Ease of use/plug n play

Excellent picture quality. Easy to set-up and use. It's plug n play without issues.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 239CL2SB LED Monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 239CL2SB LED Monitor

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