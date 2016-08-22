2 year warranty
Discontinued
236V6QHAB/00
Vivid colors. Crisp images. Wide views
Enjoy crisp vivid images slim Philips display. Equipped with SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!
V Line
23" (58.4 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Reviews
"AH-IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse