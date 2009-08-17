2 year warranty
Discontinued
240S1SB/00
Big, Feature packed display for high productivity
With features like SmartImage, SmartContrast, SmartControl and TrueVision, the 240S1 business display enhances your productivity
61 cm (24") w S-line
Format 16:10
Dual input provides connectors to accommodate input of both analog VGA and digital DVI signals.
TrueVision is industry-leading, proprietary Philips testing and algorithm technology for monitor adjustment and fine tuning, an extensive process that ensures ultimate display performance in compliance with a standard four-times more stringent than Microsoft's Vista requirements from each and every monitor that leaves the factory - not just a few review samples. Only Philips goes to these lengths to deliver this exacting level of color accuracy and display quality in every new monitor.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
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