Search terms

EN
ID

65BDL3650QE/00

65BDL3650QE/00
  • -{discount-value}

    65BDL3650QE/00

    65BDL3650QE/00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    65BDL3650QE/00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    65BDL3650QE/00

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

      100% recycled and recyclable packaging

      Designed with manufacturing processes, physical features, materials, packaging, and built-in software that are kinder to the environment and deliver better energy efficiency, the Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign display is designed to operate using less than half the power of its counterparts, while still delivering the same unrivalled performance.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Powered by our Android 10 SoC platform, these hard-working displays are optimised for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly onto the display too. Flexible and secure, ensuring display specs stay up to the moment for longer.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full HD resolution. Simply connect the display to the internet using the optional CRD22 Wifi module or via LAN, and enjoy your own created playlists.

      EPEAT Silver Climate+ certified

      Recognised by and registered with EPEAT with a Silver Climate+ Ecolabel, the Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign QE-Line meets the robust set of criteria laid out by the world's premier ecolabel for electronics.

      FailOver. Ensure content is always running

      Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of an input source or application failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.

      Optional Interact for wireless screen share

      Wirelessly screen share using your existing Wifi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI Interact dongle to cast directly onto the screen without connecting into the secured network.

      PPDS Wave ready for remote management

      Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy, and environmental impact.

      Wifi and Bluetooth 5.2 via optional module

      Easily schedule content to play from USB or from internal memory. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive access and promotions

          Tips & tricks

          Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.