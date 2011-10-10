2 year warranty
Discontinued
Share your memories
How many digital pictures are hidden on your PC? See, share, organize and relive your memories with Philips PhotoFrame™, the easiest way to share your memories by displaying your digital photos in stunning quality - without a PC.
17.8 cm (7") LCD
16:9 frame ratio
imagen is exclusive Philips photo enhancement technology that automatically analyzes your photos to correct color and adjust for optimal contrast: imagen separates colors to avoid "crosstalk" adjusts brightness distribution for great visual contrast and corrects Gamma for color accuracy.
RadiantColor is an exclusive Philips technology for displaying smaller photos in the optimal 4:3 ratio by extending the color on the edges of a less-than-full-screen photo to the sides of the screen, eliminating black bars and aspect ratio distortion.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
barb39
10/10/2011
US
excellent product
I have had many compliments on this product and have recommended it to friends and family.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6FF3FPW PhotoFrame
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6FF3FPW PhotoFrame