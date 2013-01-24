Home
2000i Series

Air Purifier and Humidifier

AC2729/10
    Philips 2-in-1 purifier cleans rooms up to 65 m2 and quickly humidifies the air at a rate of 500 ml/h. With app control and sensors, it scans the air and automatically adjusts to humidify and clean the air of allergens and pollutants. See all benefits

    Philips 2-in-1 purifier cleans rooms up to 65 m2 and quickly humidifies the air at a rate of 500 ml/h. With app control and sensors, it scans the air and automatically adjusts to humidify and clean the air of allergens and pollutants. See all benefits

    Philips 2-in-1 purifier cleans rooms up to 65 m2 and quickly humidifies the air at a rate of 500 ml/h. With app control and sensors, it scans the air and automatically adjusts to humidify and clean the air of allergens and pollutants. See all benefits

    Philips 2-in-1 purifier cleans rooms up to 65 m2 and quickly humidifies the air at a rate of 500 ml/h. With app control and sensors, it scans the air and automatically adjusts to humidify and clean the air of allergens and pollutants. See all benefits

      Removes 99.97% of particles down to 0.003 microns

      • Purifies rooms up to 65 m²
      • 250 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
      • 500 ml/h humidification rate
      • Connected with CleanHome+ app
      Up to 250 m3/h CADR: Purifiers rooms up to 65 m2

      Up to 250 m3/h CADR: Purifiers rooms up to 65 m2

      The key performance indicator of a purifier is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): the clean airflow generated in 1 hour. The higher CADR, the faster the cleaning. The dirtier the room, the higher the CADR must be. This purifier has a CADR of 250 m3/h (1) and it can effectively purify a whole room of up to 65 m2 (2).

      HEPA filter removes 99.97% of particles of 0.003 µm (3)

      HEPA filter removes 99.97% of particles of 0.003 µm (3)

      3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria (4), pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants.

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

      Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (5).

      NanoCloud technology: hygienic humidification without fuss

      NanoCloud technology: hygienic humidification without fuss

      NanoCloud technology humidifies the air quietly and effectively with up to 99% less bacteria (6). NanoCloud works by by natural evaporation to create an invisible mist of nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor. Due to their fine size, they humidify the air evenly and it's extremely difficult for bacteria and minerals to attach to them, preventing bacteria spread and white dust in your room (7).

      Automatic humidification up to 500 ml/h with 4 settings

      Automatic humidification up to 500 ml/h with 4 settings

      Quickly humidifies the air with up to 500 ml/h (2) of water humidification rate. It senses the humidity level in the air and automatically humidifies to the desired level. Choose 40%, 50%, 60% or 70% as your target humidity level, and the humidifier will automatically turn on or off to reach the desired humidity level.

      AeraSense accurately senses and displays air quality

      AeraSense accurately senses and displays air quality

      AeraSense sensor scans the air 1000x a second and displays air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.

      Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

      Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

      Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

      Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

      Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

      In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep. Certified by Quiet Mark.

      2in1 and purifier-only settings with auto and manual modes

      2in1 and purifier-only settings with auto and manual modes

      Switch between 2-in-1 and purifier-only modes at the touch of a button. In automatic mode, the sensors intelligently choose the right speed for your home. Run your purifier in any of the automatic modes (general or allergen), sleep mode or choose from 4x speed levels: Speed 1, 2, 3 and Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

      Track and control with the app

      Track and control with the app

      Monitor the air quality and control your air purifier anytime, anywhere with the Clean Home+ app. Get alerted when air quality is not right.

      Low energy consumption

      Low energy consumption

      Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 35 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        CADR (Particle, GB/T) (1)
        250 m3/h
        Humidity rate (8)
        500 ml/h
        Purification room size (2)
        Up to 65 m2
        Humidification room size (9)
        Up to 68 m2
        Filtration
        HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
        Particle filtration (3)
        99.97% at 0.003 microns
        Allergen filtration (10)
        99.97%
        Virus & aerosol filtration (5)
        99.9%
        NanoCloud technology (6)
        Up to 99% less bacteria
        VitaShield technology
        Yes

      • Air quality display

        AeraSense technology
        Yes
        Particle level (PM2.5)
        Yes
        Indoor Allergens Index (IAI)
        Yes
        Humidity level
        Yes
        Air quality feedback
        • Color ring
        • numerical

      • Usability

        Automatic modes
        General and Allergen
        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Manual speed settings
        1, 2, 3, Turbo
        Humidity settings
        40%, 50%, 60%, 70%
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Mobility
        4 wheels
        Child lock
        Yes
        Timer
        1~12 hour(s)

      • Energy efficiency

        Max. power consumption
        35  W
        Stand-by power consumption
        <2  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Connectivity

        App, connects via Wi-Fi
        Clean Home+
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android devices

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        8.00  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        9.9  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        396*230*580 mm
        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        445*310*689  mm
        Color(s)
        White
        Water tank
        3.5  L

      • Replacement filters

        NanoProtect HEPA
        FY1410 - Up to 24 months
        Active Carbon
        FY1413 - Up to 12 months
        Humidifier Wick
        FY2425 - Up to 6 months

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

