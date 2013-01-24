Home
Clock Radio

AJ3400/12
    Clock Radio

    AJ3400/12
    Always clear, always on time

    Big on sound and convenience, this Philips clock radio delivers the best of radio with FM digital tuning. A large display lets you tell the time at a glance, and built-in power backup ensures you wake up on time even after a power failure.

    Clock Radio

    Always clear, always on time

    Big on sound and convenience, this Philips clock radio delivers the best of radio with FM digital tuning. A large display lets you tell the time at a glance, and built-in power backup ensures you wake up on time even after a power failure. See all benefits

    Always clear, always on time

    Big on sound and convenience, this Philips clock radio delivers the best of radio with FM digital tuning. A large display lets you tell the time at a glance, and built-in power backup ensures you wake up on time even after a power failure. See all benefits

    Clock Radio

    Always clear, always on time

    Big on sound and convenience, this Philips clock radio delivers the best of radio with FM digital tuning. A large display lets you tell the time at a glance, and built-in power backup ensures you wake up on time even after a power failure. See all benefits

      Always clear, always on time

      with large display

      • Big display
      • FM, Digital tuning
      • Dual alarm
      • Time & alarm backup
      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

      Big display for easy viewing

      The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

      Easy clock set for instruction-free time and alarm setup

      The time and alarm are so easy to set up that referring to the Quick Start Guide or Instruction For Use may not be necessary. Simply refer to the Clock radio's silkscreen buttons to set the time and alarm.

      Technical Specifications

      • Clock

        Type
        Digital
        Display
        LED
        Time format
        24H

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • Buzzer
        • FM radio
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9mins
        24 hours alarm reset
        Yes
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM
        FM frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        No. of preset stations
        10 FM
        Antenna
        FM antenna

      • Convenience

        Display brightness
        High/ Low

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Output power (RMS)
        400 mW
        Volume Control
        digital

      • Power

        Power type
        AC Input
        AC power input
        100-240V, 50/60 Hz
        Operation power consumption
        1.2
        Standby power consumption
        < 1W
        Battery type
        AAA
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Dimensions

        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        191 x 103 x 69.5  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        234 x 74 x 110 mm
        Product weight
        0.33  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.4  kg

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

