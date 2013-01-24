Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ3551/12
Find support for this product
  • Big display clock radio Big display clock radio Big display clock radio
    -{discount-value}

    Digital tuning clock radio

    AJ3551/12
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Radio & alarm clock

      Big display clock radio

      • Big display
      • FM/MW, Digital tuning
      • Alarm
      • Time & alarm backup
      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

      Adjustable display brightness allows you to customize the display to your needs.

      Easy clock set for instruction-free time and alarm setup

      The time and alarm are so easy to set up that referring to the Quick Start Guide or Instruction For Use may not be necessary. Simply refer to the Clock radio's silkscreen buttons to set the time and alarm.

      Big display for easy viewing

      The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

      Adjustable timer turns radio off at a preset time

      The radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • buzzer alarm
        • radio alarm
        • repeat alarm (snooze)
        Clock
        • Digital
        • sleep timer
        Display type
        LED display
        Clock enhancements
        backup clock

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW
        Tuner enhancement
        auto scan

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        power cord
        Others
        User Manual
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      • Power

        Backup battery
        AAA (not included)
        Number of batteries
        4
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Dimensions

        Packaging type
        D-box
        Main unit depth
        63  mm
        Main unit height
        92  mm
        Packaging depth
        85  mm
        Main unit width
        172  mm
        Packaging height
        115  mm
        Packaging width
        180  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.