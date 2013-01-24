Home
SpeedPro

Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

FC6721/01
    Fast, with powerful reach

    The new SpeedPro cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach. It's equipped with a slim design nozzle with side brushes for effective dirt pick-up, which can reach far, even under lower furniture. See all benefits

      Fast, with powerful reach

      • Slim nozzle with side brushes
      • 18V, up to 40 min
      • 2-in-1: vacuum & handheld
      Captures up to 90% of dust and dirt in each stroke

      Captures up to 90% of dust and dirt in each stroke

      The slim nozzle profile with side brushes is designed for up to 90% pick-up of dust and dirt in each stroke, even in hard to reach areas, such as under lower furniture.

      Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

      Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

      SpeedPro is flexible and easy to maneuver. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

      Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types

      Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types

      Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types.

      Up to 40 min of cleaning power, with 18V Li-Ion batteries

      Up to 40 min of cleaning power, with 18V Li-Ion batteries

      High performance 18V lithium ion batteries provide up to 40 minutes in normal mode and 20 minutes in turbo mode, before you recharge.

      Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

      Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

      Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into the tube so it's always at hand to clean ceilings and shelves.

      Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

      Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

      The vacuum cleaner's dust bucket is easily removed and emptied hygienically without causing any dust cloud.

      PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

      PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

      PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed, to enable powerful, precise pick-up at nozzle level.

      PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

      PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

      PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.

      Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

      Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

      The filter system captures up to 99% of pollen and mold spores, returning clean air back to the motor ensuring high air speed and longer-lasting performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        Up to 800  l/min
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Battery voltage
        18  V
        Charging time
        5  hour(s)
        Runtime
        40  minute(s)
        Runtime (turbo)
        20  minute(s)
        Sound power level
        80  dB

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top
        Wheel type
        Rubber

      • Design

        Design features
        2-in-1
        Color
        Monza Red

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.4  L
        Motor filter
        Washable filter*

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        Slim nozzle with side brushes
        Accessories included
        • AC power adaptor
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        2.4  kg

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

          • Wash filter every 2 weeks by hand only, for optimal performance. Squeeze until water is clean. Let it dry for 24 hours before reuse.

