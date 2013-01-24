Home
Jewel

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC9062/01
    Beautiful results in a blink of an eye

    The Jewel vacuum cleaner range is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. The Jewel vacuum cleaner has a lightweight, compact, trendy design. See all benefits

      Beautiful results in a blink of an eye

      High suction power ensures quick dust removal

      • 2000W
      • 450W suction power
      • HEPA 12 filter
      2000 Watt motor generating max. 450 Watt suction power

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 450 Watt suction power

      Highly efficient 2000 Watt motor generates max. 450 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

      Active fragrance control dispenses a pleasant smell

      Active fragrance control dispenses a pleasant smell

      To give a special fresh clean smell, each Jewel comes with a fully integrated and adjustable active fragrance control. Scent granules are available in blossom scent (FC8025) and lemon scent (FC8026).

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Raven black

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter
        Dust capacity
        3  L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        43  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Input power (max)
        1800  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        76  dB
        Suction power (max)
        450  W
        Vacuum (max)
        32  kPa

      • Usability

        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        10  m
        Cord length
        7  m
        Active Fragrance Control
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.7  kg

