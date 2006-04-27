2 year warranty
Discontinued
FWD182/98
Sized match with performance
The robust FWD182 is all you need to stay entertained in the comfort of your home. It features Dynamic Bass Boost to deliver deeper and more powerful bass to bring your favorite songs and movies to life.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
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