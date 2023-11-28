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2 year warranty
FWD186 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System
Discontinued
Support
FWD186/98
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User manual - English
Quick start guide - English
All (6)
What is the Parental rating on some DVDs?
What kind of discs are supported on my Philips system?
How to set DIM mode on my Philips Hi-Fi system?
How to Play Karaoke on my Philips Hi-Fi system?
How to delete a programmed list from my Philips device?
How to install the antenna of my Philips Hi-Fi system?