Simple, fast and effective
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its continous steam, shot of steam and spray functions this iron is designed to easily remove even the most stubborn creases. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simple, fast and effective
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its continous steam, shot of steam and spray functions this iron is designed to easily remove even the most stubborn creases. See all benefits
Simple, fast and effective
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its continous steam, shot of steam and spray functions this iron is designed to easily remove even the most stubborn creases. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simple, fast and effective
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its continous steam, shot of steam and spray functions this iron is designed to easily remove even the most stubborn creases. See all benefits
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
Continuous steam output up to 13 g/min
The iron's 60 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
Water tank filling door to prevent the water from spilling accidentally from the watertank
With this flexible swivel, which rotates in all directions, it is easier to maneuver the iron over the board
Variable steam settings let you select the perfect amount of steam for each fabric, so you get professional ironing results.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management