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  • Single Product Shot
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Discontinued

SalonShineHairdryer

HP4885

Thermoprotect 57°C

Protect your hair but still get professional drying results with the SalonShine hairdryer. ThermoProtect retains a constant caring temperature of 57ºC, looking after your hair during drying.

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SalonShine

Thermoprotect 57°C

  • 1200W

  • Comb diffuser

  • CoolShot

1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

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