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2 year warranty
Haircare
All series
SalonShine Hairdryer
Discontinued
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HP4885
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User Manual
All (4)
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How do I use the attachments with my Philips Hair Dryer?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
My Philips Hair Styler does not switch on
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