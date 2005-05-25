2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3300/98
See, hear, experience everything
This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS multi-channel sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music at home.
Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When inserting a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEG's and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and pictures files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.
Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.
Video Upsampling is a technology that decreases distortion to dramatically improve picture quality. Increasing the video processing to 54MHz or even 108MHz, is in effect converting the video to 8:8:8* (54MHz) or 16:16:16 (108MHz) format which has about 4 to 8 time more horizontal resolution bandwidth than in standard DVD format. This processing reduces the MPEG "mosquito net" distortion dramatically resulting in picture quality that is pure and distortion free.
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