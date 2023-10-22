2 year warranty
Discontinued
Now enjoy high definition video and surround sound
This stylish state-of-the-art full digital home entertainment system provides a theater-like audio/video experience and accurate music reproduction. It plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS multi-channel sound.
12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.
Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.
4.7
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
LowkeyTom
22/10/2023
Singapore
Amazing speakers and bass
I bought these in 2010 I think and they’re still amazing, excellent sound and strong bass. Only con that doesn’t really bother me is the wires. I don’t know the prices of this rn but if its around 200-300 new I definitely recommend.
Pros
Loud, long lasting ( 10 years and more), strong bass
Cons
The wires
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system
Date of Use 2021-10-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system
Date of Use 2021-10-22
maxofsix
09/01/2018
United Kingdom
10 years & just started to play up
Bought this in 2008 & still going although remote is a bit moody & discs have started to stick although blew the airline through the tray & seems sorted. Fantastic volume, never gone over 13 & surround sound is fab for such a dated unit up to more expensive kits I see.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system
Jaine67
09/01/2018
United Kingdom
10 years & just started to play up
Bought this in 2008 & still going although remote is a bit moody & discs have started to stick although blew the airline through the tray & seems sorted. Fantastic volume, never gone over 13 & surround sound is fab for such a dated unit up to more expensive kits I see.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system