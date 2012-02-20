Other items in the box
- Audio/Video cable
- Batteries for remote control
- FM antenna
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- Stand Screw x 4
- User Manual
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Obsessed with sound
Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play your favorite entertainment content on the innovative Philips 5000 series home theater system See all benefits
3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.
DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you a full, uncompromised listening experience.
A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.
Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections. You could buy the Philips wireless rear speakers separately.
