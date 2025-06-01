Search terms

    Ultinon Rally 3590 HL High-power car headlight bulb

    LUM11342U3590X2/20

    Boost your vision with stylish ultra-high power. Philips Ultinon Rally 3590 gives you 180 W** of strong white LED light where you need it. The smart AirCool+ cooling system and Philips quality design give you powerful light that lasts.

    Ultra-high energy for powerful vision

    • LED-HL [≈H4/H19]
    • Number of bulbs: 2
    • 12 V, 180 W, 8800/11800 lm, 65
    • Advanced automotive system

    With their breathtaking light output, Philips Ultinon Rally 3590 LEDs let you enjoy high visibility with up to 180 W and 8800/11800 lm.** Benefit from our experience in automotive lighting solutions and get a superior beam pattern where it counts, helping you to react faster to potential hazards ahead of you.

    Trust the brand - reliable Philips quality

    Technologically advanced Philips automotive lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. Philips automotive-grade quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards.

    Automotive performance that lasts

    Make sure your lights comply with key automotive standards, perform reliably and last longer. With their signature AirCool+ smart cooling system including dual heat pipes and a high-performance fan, Philips Ultinon Rally 3590 LEDs are designed to last up to 1,500 hours in real-life conditions and to provide problem-free performance in your car. Unlike some automotive lighting manufacturers, we ensure electromagnetic compatibility with your vehicle and high-temperature performance. That's how you can be sure that when you install Philips, you're getting brightness and quality that last.

    Up to 6500 Kelvin white light

    Driving with your Philips Ultinon Rally 3590 LEDs boosts your style as well as your safety. See and be seen with stylish white light of 6500 Kelvin for more driving comfort. Besides a great look, these bulbs deliver enhanced contrast, enabling you to recognize obstacles and road signs better in the dark.

    CANbus free performance***

    Philips Ultinon Rally 3590 LED headlight bulbs feature high wattage even in excess of halogen bulbs. They will not cause dashboard error messages. With their high-wattage operation, these bulbs operate CANbus free.*** This saves you hassle and limits your expenditure.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Product highlight
      High power, high lumen output, AirCool+
      Expected benefits
      High power, more light

    • Product description

      Application
      High beam, low beam
      Base
      P43t-38/PU43t-3
      Designation
      H4/H19 LED 11342 U3590 12V 90W X2
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Range
      Ultinon Rally 3590 HL
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      LED-HL [≈H4/H19]

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      1500 hrs

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      8800/11800lm**
      Color temperature
      6500 K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      180 W**
      Voltage
      12 V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      11342U3590X2
      Ordering code
      80000031

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      6932080800000
      EAN3
      6932080800017
      Packaging type
      X2

    • Packed product information

      Gross weight per piece
      370.3  g
      Length
      11.1  cm
      Width
      5.0  cm
      Height
      16.0  cm
      Net weight per piece
      143.6  g
      Pack Quantity
      2 pcs
      MOQ (for professionals)
      6

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      23.5  cm
      Width
      15.5  cm
      Height
      17.5  cm
      Net weight per piece
      2.222  g
      Gross weight per piece
      2.357  kg

    • Non-ECE compliant
    • Per pair of lamps,H4/H18: 180/180W, 8800/11800 lm, measured at 1 min. (Stable state- H4: 170/170W & 8000/11000 )
    • CANbus-free performance: In a few cases, flickering and alert may still occur

