Ultinon Pro7000 SI LUM11961WU70X2/20 Car and truck signaling bulb

LUM11961WU70X2/20
    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Ergonomic design with three-LED array

      Whether it's for parking lights, glove compartment, or interior lighting, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

      Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

      While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, theres no reason why you shouldnt look good at the same time. If youre wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer truck, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.

      Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

      You want bright, stylish truck lights but you dont want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

      HeatShield ensures durable performance

      With HeatShield technology, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 T10 bulbs are resistant to high temperatures even when installed next to headlight bulbs. Made with a special composite material, they can endure any thermal challenge and still offer high performance.

      Easy to install and compatible with most truck models

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro7000 comes with standard caps and is polarity-free, so replacement is quick and easy.

