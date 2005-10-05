2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD705/93
Superb sound & design for Micro Theatre experience
Look no further than this 5.1-channel DVD Micro "Theater" system that offers everything you need for the finest music and movie experience with a stylish and stunning design - right in your living room.
The component-designed micro system comes with a stand that features four triangular feet. It can prevent any audio frequency distortion due to vibration, overheating and electromagnetic interference generated from the amplifier and CD loader. The result is smooth and excellent sound reproduction.
12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.
A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
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