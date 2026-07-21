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2 year warranty

Micro Hi-Fi System

Discontinued

Support

Micro Hi-Fi System

MCM108D/98

Micro Hi-Fi System

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide - English

  • PDF file, 702 kB
  • 21 July 2026

User manual - English

  • PDF file, 969 kB
  • 21 July 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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