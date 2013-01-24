Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Sterilizer

SCF291/01
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Sterilize and store Sterilize and store Sterilize and store
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Sterilizer

    SCF291/01
    Overall Rating / 5

    Sterilize and store

    Sterilize up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Sterilizer Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Sterilizer

    Sterilize and store

    Sterilize up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Sterilizer Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

    Sterilize and store

    Sterilize up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Sterilizer Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Sterilizer

    Sterilize and store

    Sterilize up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Sterilizer Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-bottle-sterilizers

      Sterilize and store

      Sterilize in just 10 mins

      • Bottle Sterilizer
      • Advanced
      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

      A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

      A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

      Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

      Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.

      Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility

      Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility

      Our advanced sterilizer is adaptable, reducing in size for smaller items like soothers, and to minimize your counter-top space when not in use.

      Stays sterile for 24 hours*

      Stays sterile for 24 hours*

      The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

      This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

      This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

      Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        304 x 183 x 359  mm
        Weight
        1.78  kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • What is included

        Electric steam sterilizer
        1 pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Plastic (PP)

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        650  W
        Voltage
        220-240V~ 50-60Hz, 220V~ 60Hz (Korea), 120-127V~ 60Hz (NAM)
        Safety Classification
        Class 1

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.