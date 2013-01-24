Home
      Bluetooth HSP/HFP compliant - Universal

      Bluetooth is a cable replacement technology. Bluetooth is a global standard, so Bluetooth devices of different manufacturers can interoperate using shared Bluetooth profiles. HSP (Handset Profile) and HFP (Handsfree Profile) are the profiles required for typical Bluetooth headset operations. If your mobile phone is compliant to HSP or HFP (like virtually any Bluetooth enabled phone) this headset will work with it. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. is under license.

      Wireless call management

      Manage your call without using your mobile phone. This includes call aceptance, rejection, voice dial and redial. Voice dial and redial have to be supported by your mobile phone.

      Bluetooth enabled wireless handsfree talking

      Using your cellphone without a headset can be inconvenient and unsafe. In many locations it is also illegal while driving. Wired handsfree kits add the hassle of a cable. A Bluetooth headset replaces the cable with a short range wireless Bluetooth connection, so your hands are free and your freedom to move is not hampered by a cable. Because the transmitted energy close to your head is much lower than that radiated from your mobile phone Bluetooth also decreases potential risks associated with cellphone radiation.

      Bluetooth® Stereo (A2DP compliant)

      This Philips device fully supports Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP). A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) compliance enables this headset to receive stereo music from any Bluetooth device that is A2DP compliant. Therefore you can use this headset with any compatible mobile phone, PC, Bluetooth adapter, MP3 player etc. that supports A2DP.

      Clear, echo free calls

      Enjoy clear, echo free calls with the headsets' highly sensitive microphone and smart acoustic design.

      Ergonomic earhook

      The ergonomic earhooks size can be adapted in various steps to fit your ears, which will not only increase comfort but also ensure a safe fixture. In addtion the earhook can be adapted to acomodate both left- and right-ear wearing styles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • handsfree
        • headset
        Bluetooth version
        4.0
        Maximum range
        up to 33 feet / 10

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        yes
        Call management
        • Answer / End call
        • Call transfer
        • Last number redial
        • Microphone mute
        • Reject call
        • Switch between call and music
        • Voice dial

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Li-polymer
        Rechargeable
        yes
        Power supply headset
        via USB adapter
        Standby time
        up to 220  hour(s)
        Talk time
        up to 6  hour(s)

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Earhook (optional)
        • Quick start guide
        • USB charging cable

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 48027 1
        Gross weight
        0.602  kg
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        20.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.216  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Tare weight
        0.386  kg
        Width
        19  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 48025 7
        Gross weight
        3.9  kg
        Height
        23  cm
        Length
        60.5  cm
        Nett weight
        1.296  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        36
        Tare weight
        2.604  kg
        Width
        22  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3.1  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 48024 0
        Gross weight
        0.077  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.036  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.041  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        3.1  cm
        Height
        5.5  cm
        Weight
        0.031  kg
        Width
        1.6  cm

