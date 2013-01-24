Bluetooth enabled wireless handsfree talking

Using your cellphone without a headset can be inconvenient and unsafe. In many locations it is also illegal while driving. Wired handsfree kits add the hassle of a cable. A Bluetooth headset replaces the cable with a short range wireless Bluetooth connection, so your hands are free and your freedom to move is not hampered by a cable. Because the transmitted energy close to your head is much lower than that radiated from your mobile phone Bluetooth also decreases potential risks associated with cellphone radiation.