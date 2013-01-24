Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3590GN/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
    -{discount-value}

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3590GN/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    Extra bass

    The ultra small in-ear design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    In-Ear Headphones

    Extra bass

    The ultra small in-ear design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. See all benefits

    Extra bass

    The ultra small in-ear design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    In-Ear Headphones

    Extra bass

    The ultra small in-ear design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

      Extra bass

      Compact earphones with soft caps

      • Light green
      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

      To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        12 - 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        20  mW
        Sensitivity
        103  dB
        Type
        Dynamic
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.125  kg
        Height
        6  cm
        Length
        18.1  cm
        Nett weight
        0.039  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.086  kg
        Width
        8.1  cm
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71374 3
        Gross weight
        0.276  lb
        Height
        2.4  inch
        Length
        7.1  inch
        Nett weight
        0.086  lb
        Tare weight
        0.19  lb
        Width
        3.2  inch

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.127  kg
        Height
        13.9  cm
        Length
        37.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.312  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        0.815  kg
        Width
        17.9  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71374 6
        Gross weight
        2.485  lb
        Height
        5.5  inch
        Length
        14.8  inch
        Nett weight
        0.688  lb
        Tare weight
        1.797  lb
        Width
        7  inch

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Number of products included
        1
        Depth
        2.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.03  kg
        Height
        17.3  cm
        Nett weight
        0.013  kg
        Tare weight
        0.017  kg
        Width
        5  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 71374 9
        Depth
        1.1  inch
        Gross weight
        0.066  lb
        Height
        6.8  inch
        Nett weight
        0.029  lb
        Tare weight
        0.037  lb
        Width
        2  inch

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.