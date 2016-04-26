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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

SHE8105BK/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Available in

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Black
Blue
Blue
Gold
Gold
Red
Red

Deep and pure bass – always

The Philips SHE8105 in-ear headphones boasts high quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminum housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort, while in-line remote lets you switch easily from music to calls.

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with solid metal housing

Deep and pure bass – always

  • 8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Sturdy aluminum housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

Sturdy aluminum housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

The headphone’s housing is crafted from sturdy aluminum, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.

Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!

Durable Flexi-grip for strong headphone-to-cable connection

This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

26/04/2016

Australia

Australia

GREAT, except

I bought this product about a month ago, and have been using it since. I cannot fault anything about the clarity and quality of the sound they produce, awesome bass. they are also really comfortable to use, they do not specify noise cancelling but they do a pretty good job of it anyway. (more than any other I've used) The cord is quite strong and the mic on the left earbud is good. EXCEPT! I've use many earbuds with a mic included in the cord, and this one you press it once to pause/play, twice to skip a song, holding enables siri/cortana BUT all the other ones I've used have a way to increase or decrease the volume. It can be annoying sometimes but the quality of the sound really makes up for it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE8105BK In ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE8105BK In ear headphones with mic

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