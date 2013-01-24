Home
In-Ear Headset

SHH3580/10
    The ultra small in-ear design conforms to ear shape for best fit. Quality speakers provides powerful sound. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. It is ideal for long hours of music listening and conversation. See all benefits

      for your mobile phones

      • Black & Red
      Integrated microphone & call button

      Integrated microphone & call button

      With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra small, lighweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

      Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that soundwaves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

      3.5mm plug for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Palm

      3.5mm stereo connector for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola and Palm

      Extra 3.5mm plug for Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Samsung

      Extra 3.5mm stereo connector for Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Samsung

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

      To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 55526 9
        Gross weight
        0.1752  kg
        Height
        19.1  cm
        Length
        10.6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.04956  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.12564  kg
        Width
        8.2  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 55525 2
        Gross weight
        1.65  kg
        Height
        20.9  cm
        Length
        34.8  cm
        Nett weight
        0.39648  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        1.25352  kg
        Width
        22.6  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 70393 1
        Gross weight
        0.04202  kg
        Height
        17  cm
        Nett weight
        0.01652  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0255  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2m
        Connector
        3.5mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome plated
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Type of cable
        Copper

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-open
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        12-23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        102 dB
        Speaker diameter
        8 mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3 sizes ear caps transparent
      • Extra 3.5mm connector

