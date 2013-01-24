Dynamic solid bass
Get the boom in music wherever you go. The SHL3105 features 40mm neodymium drivers for rich, deep bass. Equipped for 1500mW power, the headphones deliver even high volumes with no distortion. Each earshell swivels 165° for easy monitoring. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dynamic solid bass
Get the boom in music wherever you go. The SHL3105 features 40mm neodymium drivers for rich, deep bass. Equipped for 1500mW power, the headphones deliver even high volumes with no distortion. Each earshell swivels 165° for easy monitoring. See all benefits
Dynamic solid bass
Get the boom in music wherever you go. The SHL3105 features 40mm neodymium drivers for rich, deep bass. Equipped for 1500mW power, the headphones deliver even high volumes with no distortion. Each earshell swivels 165° for easy monitoring. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dynamic solid bass
Get the boom in music wherever you go. The SHL3105 features 40mm neodymium drivers for rich, deep bass. Equipped for 1500mW power, the headphones deliver even high volumes with no distortion. Each earshell swivels 165° for easy monitoring. See all benefits
Neodymium drivers boast of an outstanding frequency response that imparts crisp high tones, and bass that is effortlessly extended and defined. Sound separation is also remarkably clear, letting you hear each note at precisely the right moment – for a professional touch to track mixing, or for immersive enjoyment of favorites on the go.
Designed with the professional DJ in mind, the earpieces on these headphones can each rotate 165° – for convenient one-ear listening while track mixing. The swivel can also be put to good use even in more casual listening, when temporary attention has to be paid to outside sounds.
Made to give you the best experience on the go, the DJ monitoring style headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage. Clever design and careful selection of components, like the well-built hinges, allow the headphone parts to be maneuvered with ease. The SHL3100 can be folded flat, while the higher end SHL3200 and 3300 can be folded into more compact forms.
Indulge in great sound no matter where you are. The 85mm diameter soft cushions create perfect sealing between your ears and the environment, providing excellent noise isolation and enhancing bass notes. Whether you are mixing tracks at a lively party, or simply enjoying favorites on your commute, the earshell cushions ensure you get the best out of your music.
Everything about these headphones spells comfort – from the ergonomic design to the lightweight construction and use of superior materials. Even in extended use, the exceptional comfort lets you enjoy your music to the fullest.
A 1.2m long cable lets budding DJs bring their set outdoors. Now you can mix tracks and hold parties wherever you want.
High power handling hands you high performance – no matter what the volume, no matter what the source. Listen to all your music from MP3 players, smartphones, home audio devices and mixing boards. Even at high volumes, or with high audio input power, delivery is clear and distortion-free.
It is a reversible ear-shell for listening with one ear
Engineered for robustness and performance, these headphones promise sound experiences that wouldn’t let you down. Cable systems are developed to withstand strong tugging and repeated bending – stresses beyond those encountered in daily use. To ensure this, all cable designs undergo a rigorous test of 8,000 bends.
Sound
Connectivity
Product dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton