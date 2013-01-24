Rich Bass
Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for premium, high-quality sound. The large 40mm studio-grade speakers create spectacular detailed sound, with the closed ear shells block external noise to enhance sound performance further.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones great for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.
Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
The slim, lightweight stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.
The soft materials used for the headband cushion ensure comfortable prolonged use.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.
The headphone is designed to be folded flat, so that it fits in your travel bag easily.
With this adaptor, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.
