Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Noise Cancelling Headphones

SHN4600/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • 85% Less External Noise 85% Less External Noise 85% Less External Noise
    -{discount-value}

    Noise Cancelling Headphones

    SHN4600/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    85% Less External Noise

    Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise canceling headphones that actively reduce irritating external noise by up to 85%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal & comfortable fit. Ideal for planes & trains See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Noise Cancelling Headphones

    85% Less External Noise

    Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise canceling headphones that actively reduce irritating external noise by up to 85%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal & comfortable fit. Ideal for planes & trains See all benefits

    85% Less External Noise

    Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise canceling headphones that actively reduce irritating external noise by up to 85%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal & comfortable fit. Ideal for planes & trains See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Noise Cancelling Headphones

    85% Less External Noise

    Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise canceling headphones that actively reduce irritating external noise by up to 85%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal & comfortable fit. Ideal for planes & trains See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

      85% Less External Noise

      Active Noise Canceling

      • In-ear
      • Black
      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Sophisticated electronics eliminate unwanted noise by 85%

      Smart noise canceling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low-frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights, and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actual creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.

      Creates a perfect seal for perfect sound

      A perfect seal between your ear and headphone will significantly reduce unwanted background noise. With their superb noise isolating characteristics these headphones not only block out irritating background noise but also deliver superb sound quality at low volume settings.

      Super-soft ear cushions for hours of comfort

      The ear cushions are very soft, and enclose the speakers around the ears to create great sound. With very little pressure on the ears, you can use the headphones comfortably for long periods.

      Slim lightweight controls for power & volume adjustment

      A slimline control box is located on the headphone cable providing convenient volume adjustment and on/off control for the noise canceling feature. A bright power indicator also reminds you to turn the product off when not in use to ensure a prolonged battery life.

      Hang the headphones around your neck for convenience

      For the most convenient neck strap wearing style simply loop the cable over your head and hang the control box from your neck. The integrated cable slide provides added support.

      Press the talk mode to hear the ambient sound conveniently

      You don't need to take off your headphones for hearing the flight annoucement, talking to the flight attendants or being alert to the surrounding environment. Press the talk mode on the control box and the ambient sound will get in to your ears via the microphone of the headphones.

      Adapter for in-flight entertainment system connection

      Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adaptor simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.

      3.5 - 6.35mm adaptor connects to all types of audio devices

      With this adaptor, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

      Battery included so you can use your product straight away

      No need to buy batteries to get started. Just drop the batteries in and go!

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        18 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        On: 245 ohms; Off: 116 ohms
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Noise canceling effect
        12 dB at 200 Hz; 90 - 2000 Hz
        Sensitivity
        102 dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6 mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        Copper

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.5 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        Gold plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        Yes, 3.5-6.3 mm
        Airplane plug
        Yes, 2 * 3.5 mm
        Battery
        Yes, 1.5V Battery LR03/AAA

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 55598 6
        Height
        25.5  cm
        Length
        29.4  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        12
        Width
        24.4  cm
        Gross weight
        1.846  kg
        Nett weight
        0.55992  kg
        Tare weight
        1.28608  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        4.2  cm
        Gross weight
        0.10966  kg
        Height
        19.6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.04666  kg
        Tare weight
        0.063  kg
        Width
        9.6  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 70436 5
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 55599 3
        Height
        21.1  cm
        Length
        26.7  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Width
        10.6  cm
        Gross weight
        0.842  kg
        Nett weight
        0.27996  kg
        Tare weight
        0.56204  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • airplane adaptor
      • adapter
      • battery
      • pouch
      • she9550 3 sizes ear caps

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.