THE SHOTS in-ear headphones

SHO1100BK/10
  Bass junkie
    With jaw dropping colors and skull thumping bass all woven together with reinforced cables the Shots is the ultimate urban accessory. See all benefits

    With jaw dropping colors and skull thumping bass all woven together with reinforced cables the Shots is the ultimate urban accessory. See all benefits

      Bass junkie

      Sound isolating and tough

      • O'Neill
      • In-ear
      • Green & Black

      3 ear sleeve sizes for a custom fit

      Get the perfect fit with the three pairs of ear sleeves included with your Philips O'Neill in-ear headphones.

      Enhanced, dynamic 9mm drivers deliver deep bass and clarity

      Be amazed everyday by the balanced sound and punchy bass of enhanced 9mm drivers.

      L-shaped connector enhances cable durability and lifespan

      Enjoy music for longer with a reinforced L-shaped cable connector that makes these headphones more durable and longer lasting.

      Be immersed in beats with sound isolating ear sleeves

      Block out the outside world while you enjoy your favorite tunes with sound isolation ear sleeves. They fit snugly in your ear canal, creating excellent sound isolation.

      Ultra-tough, tangle-free fabric cable

      Live your life the way you want without worrying about your cable. This tough tangle-free fabric cable will hold up to anything your active lifestyle can throw at them.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Sensitivity
        101  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CU
        Frequency response
        9 - 23 000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        symmetrical

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 71754 9
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.063  kg
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.014  kg
        Tare weight
        0.049  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.231  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71754 3
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        17.6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.042  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.189  kg
        Width
        10.2  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.179  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71754 6
        Height
        24.8  cm
        Length
        37.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.336  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        1.843  kg
        Width
        22.7  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2.55  cm
        Height
        2.35  cm
        Weight
        0.014  kg
        Width
        1.22  cm

