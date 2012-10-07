Search terms

In ear headphones with mic

SHO1105BK/10
  Bass junkie
    In ear headphones with mic

    SHO1105BK/10
    Bass junkie

    With jaw dropping colors and skull thumping bass all woven together with reinforced cables the Shots is the ultimate urban accessory.

    In ear headphones with mic

    Bass junkie

    With jaw dropping colors and skull thumping bass all woven together with reinforced cables the Shots is the ultimate urban accessory. See all benefits

    Bass junkie

    With jaw dropping colors and skull thumping bass all woven together with reinforced cables the Shots is the ultimate urban accessory. See all benefits

    In ear headphones with mic

    Bass junkie

    With jaw dropping colors and skull thumping bass all woven together with reinforced cables the Shots is the ultimate urban accessory. See all benefits

      Bass junkie

      Sound isolating and tough

      O'Neill Shots
      Black

      3 ear sleeve sizes for a custom fit

      Get the perfect fit with the three pairs of ear sleeves included with your Philips O'Neill in-ear headphones.

      Enhanced, dynamic 9mm drivers deliver deep bass and clarity

      Be amazed everyday by the balanced sound and punchy bass of enhanced 9mm drivers.

      Jump from music to calls with built-in mic & remote control

      Jump between music and calls with a flick of your finger using the built-in microphone and remote control. It makes staying connected with your music, and the people who matter, a breeze.

      L-shaped connector enhances cable durability and lifespan

      Enjoy music for longer with a reinforced L-shaped cable connector that makes these headphones more durable and longer lasting.

      Be immersed in beats with sound isolating ear sleeves

      Block out the outside world while you enjoy your favorite tunes with sound isolation ear sleeves. They fit snugly in your ear canal, creating excellent sound isolation.

      Ultra-tough, tangle-free fabric cable

      Live your life the way you want without worrying about your cable. This tough tangle-free fabric cable will hold up to anything your active lifestyle can throw at them.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 71757 0
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.064  kg
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.015  kg
        Tare weight
        0.049  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.234  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71757 4
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        17.6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.045  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.189  kg
        Width
        10.2  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.203  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71757 7
        Height
        24.8  cm
        Length
        37.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.36  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        1.843  kg
        Width
        22.7  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2.55  cm
        Height
        2.35  cm
        Weight
        0.015  kg
        Width
        1.22  cm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-open
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        6 - 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        105  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW

