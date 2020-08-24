2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV5202/59
Experience superior Hi-definition TV
Experience superior Hi-definition TV. High speed HDMI™ delivers the best digital audio and video performance possible with resolutions up to 4x 1080p+
HDMI 2.0
2 m
Ethernet
Supports all 3D video formats, allowing true 3D home theater and gaming applications.
Allows an HDMI-connected TV with built-in tuner to send digital audio data to a surround audio system, eliminating the need for a separate audio cable.
Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.