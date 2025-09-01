2 year warranty
TAT1020WT/70
Nikmati pengalaman imersif saat bepergian
Selalu berada di tempat yang sempurna untuk mendengarkan dengan earbud true wireless berperedam bising yang bereaksi terhadap lingkungan Anda secara real time.
Earbud tanpa tip telinga
Casing pengisi daya berukuran saku
Panggilan jernih
<br>Desain ergonomis untuk kenyamanan
Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.
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