2 year warranty
TAT1040WT/70
Immerse on the go
Always be in the perfect place to listen with the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time.
Small Earbuds with ear tips
Pocket-sized charging case
Clear calls
Ergonomic design for comfort
Dengarkan suara sebagaimana mestinya. Headphone ini menggunakan driver dinamis 13 mm dengan desain khusus untuk menghadirkan pengalaman mendengarkan yang luar biasa. Kapasitas daya driver yang besar meningkatkan dinamika dan bass sehingga Anda tidak akan melewatkan satu ketukan pun.
Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
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