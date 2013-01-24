Your vacuum cleaner comes with different power settings depending on the model. Please find the recommended settings for normal daily use for each model below:

For SpeedPro: Your Philips SpeedPro Vacuum has two suction power settings: 1 and 2. The recommended setting for normal daily use is setting 1. The highest setting is 2 and has higher suction power. The setting 2 is meant to be used to clean very dirty patches. The battery consumes very fast in 2 setting, so for regular amounts of dust, your vacuum cleaner can best be used in setting 1.

For SpeedPro Max: The highest setting of your Philips SpeedPro Max Vacuum is Turbo and it has a very high suction power. Based on this, the appliance consumes battery very fast in Turbo setting. This setting is meant to be used only to clean very dirty patches, not for regular everyday usage. For regular amounts of dust, your Philips SpeedPro Max should be used in setting 1 or 2.