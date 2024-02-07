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How to assemble the Philips Avent electric breast pump

Published on 07 February 2024

Your Philips Avent Breast Pump is designed to be easily assembled and cleaned. Below you will find simple steps on how to assemble your electric breast pump.

 

  1. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water
  2. Push the white valve into the pump as far as possible
  3. Screw the bottle onto the pump body
  4. Place the cushion into the pump body.
  5. Push the inner part of the cushion in the funnel up to the line (indicated with an arrow)
  6. Press the cushion around the rim of the funnel, making sure to cover the pump body.
  7. Place the silicone diaphragm into the pump body. Using your thumbs, press down to ensure a perfect seal
  8. Attach the tube(s) and cap(s) onto the silicone diaphragm(s).
  9. Attach the tube(s) to the motor unit port.
  10. Plug the motor unit into the wall socket with the provided power adapter.
  11. The breast pump is now ready to use
  12. Tip: You can place the cover over the cushion to keep the breast pump clean.

Note: This pump can only be used when plugged in.

 

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