Philips Image Guided Therapy Devices Academy

Delivering high-value and real-time education and training tailored to the specific needs of healthcare professionals


Discover a variety of comprehensive and convenient learning options designed to fit your schedule and preferences, ensuring you stay at the forefront of contemporary practice. Elevate your skills, advance your career, and optimize patient care with Philips Image Guided Therapy Devices Academy (IGTD Academy)—where education drives excellence.

Go to IGTD Academy to access our in-person and digital learning opportunities

IGTD Academy gives you access to:
 

  • On-demand access to relevant content anytime, anywhere
  • Trusted expertise from global thought leaders and industry-leading clinical experts
  • Inclusive education training opportunities regardless of your location or background
  • Personalized learning pathways that track your progress and match your interests and specialty, guiding you from initial interest to increased confidence and competence in the safe and effective use of image guided-therapy solutions

Explore clinical areas related to your expertise


Access specialized education and training opportunities by clinical area tailored to enhance your expertise in image-guided therapy solutions

Creating an account


Gain immediate access to IGTD Academy to begin your learning journey

Click on the “Create Account” button to enroll today

Process

Fill out the registration form and follow the prompts to complete your setup.

Confirmation

You'll receive a welcome email with your login details for immediate access.

