Heart failure remains complicated and costly

Heart failure is complicated, costly and is caused by a variety of underlying conditions, including coronary artery disease, valvular disease, arrythmias, myocarditis, infiltrative disorders (such as amyloidosis), and from chemotherapy. [1,2] Regardless of etiology, robust and reproducible imaging tools are important to diagnose and monitor disease progression in heart failure. See how artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced automation bring this level of reproducibility and robustness, while addressing the need to efficiently complete the study and return results to the referring physician.

