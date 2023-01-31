Pros include:

Make things simpler: Rely on the equipment supplier to ensure high operational uptimes.Maximizing cash flows: Structure financing contracts to optimize operational cash flow and budget requirements.

Maintaining capital reserves: Minimize capital outlay on investment and down-payment needed to acquire complex technologies and lab/room preparation.

Managing and reducing equipment maintenance costs: Bundle maintenance fees and repairs in the usage contract making costs and downtime predictable and plannable.

Integrating multi-vendor systems: Include third-party products and solutions in the overall financing structures to simplify payment plans and optimize efficiencies.

Staying competitive: Replace medical equipment after five to eight years with next-generation systems on a new contract or upgrade the original equipment within existing agreements.

Having right-to-own equipment: Take ownership of equipment at end of financing contract through flexible end-of-term options.

Making healthcare more sustainable: Maximize the lifetime value of technology through management and maintenance programs and leave recycling and disposal activities to the financing partner.

Leverage flexibility: Structure financing contracts to provide more lifecycle options and opt to include services.