The requirement states, “The [critical access] hospital documents in the patient’s record the radiation dose index (CTDIvol, DLP, or size-specific dose estimate [SSDE]) on every study produced during a diagnostic computed tomography (CT) examination. “

In addition to the Joint Commission standards, some States have their own radiation dose regulations and adhering to these requirements can be a challenge. A recent study** suggests that relying primarily on human performance does not ensure accurate dose reporting and may actually lead to compliance errors.

Establishing a better defined, more reliable reporting process may include use of an automated dose reporting system to improve compliance. Most importantly, your clinicians need actionable data to make informed decisions about the right radiation dose for each patient.