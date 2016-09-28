Recent Joint Commission 'Revised Requirements for Diagnostic imaging Services' (USA) expect more from hospitals concerning radiology dose. Effective July 1st, 2015, hospitals must track, record, and improve X-ray dose performance against external benchmarks. In Europe, new regulations are expected to be in plave by 2018. Failure to meet these standards may have potential repercussions, including accreditation risk and associated revenue loss.
Conducting a gap analysis is a key step in developing and improving your dose management program to assist your organization in complying with Joint Commission requirements.
We have developed a useful tool to help you compare your current practices against these new requirements and define corrective action.
DoseWise Portal is a vendor-agnostic, web-based solution that collects, measures, analyzes, and reports patient & staff radiation exposure, assisting you to take control of quality of care, efficiency, and patient/staff safety.
The Joint Commission has proposed some significant radiology process flow and quality performance standards that may require new ways of working for some healthcare providers, specifically regarding education requirements, equipment calibration, and data review. We’ve selected and summarized the key elements below and offered some insight into what you might consider.
There are several strategies hospitals can employ today to avoid a costly and resource-consuming scramble at the last minute."
The end goal for all of these requirements is to drive toward a more individualized treatment plan for patients, review and analyze dose data, and benchmark your facility against peers. Adhering to these requirements in clinical practice will help establish a cornerstone for an effective radiation protection program in your radiology department.
* Joint Commission Revised Requirements for Diagnostic Imaging Services. Issued January9, 2015. Effective July 1, 2015 ** Zucker, Evan J., et al, Radiologist Compliance With California CT Dose Reporting Requirements: A Single-Center Review of Pediatric Chest CT, American Roentgen Ray Society, AJR:204, April 2015
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.