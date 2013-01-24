A comprehensive managed healthcare informatics solution, allows you to do less of the daily grind and to focus more on what matters.
A comprehensive managed healthcare informatics solution, allows you to do less of the daily grind and to focus more on what matters.
In this whitepaper, we compared the as-a-service model with the traditional model to explain how the as-a-service model helps to shift the focus to value-based healthcare and be more responsive to adopting innovative technologies.
The principle behind this model is simple:
Desired capabilities focused on outcomes are purchased, rather than the equipment and the systems that deliver the results.
“Philips encrypts all of our images and ensures that we have the latest security patches in place. If there is a problem, they take care of it. Now, I can go home at night and sleep.”
Mike Ciancio
Imaging Systems Administrator, CarolinaEast Medical Center
“Philips IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition enables us to do more with less. Our technologists spend less time doing paperwork or computer work. With information flowing through the system, they can concentrate more on patient care, on imaging work, and on getting quality information to the cardiologist or radiologist.”
Donna Russel, RT(R)(M)
Supervisor of Radiology and Cardiology Imaging, CarolinaEast Medical Center