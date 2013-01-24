Philips has a robust Quality Management System and has followed our review and analysis processes to help identify and address this issue.

The products were designed according to, and in compliance with, appropriate standards upon release. As new standards are developed, they require assessment of product characteristics according to quality and regulatory processes. Philips Quality Management System has been updated to reflect these new requirements.

However, while standards have been updated, products developed on the prior standard are still in compliance with medical device regulations. The foam degradation and chemical emission issues were discovered as part of our Quality Management System processes, and are being corrected in accordance with appropriate regulatory requirements.

Philips has been in full compliance with relevant standards upon product commercialization.